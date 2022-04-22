STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

PM Narendra Modi conveyed strong advocacy for peaceful resolution of Ukraine situation: Foreign Secretary

PM Narendra Modi put forward India's perspective on the Ukraine issue and asserted that 'we are on the side of peace'.

Published: 22nd April 2022 04:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2022 04:35 PM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict with his British counterpart Boris Johnson and conveyed strong advocacy for peaceful resolution of the situation and direct dialogue between the two parties, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said on Friday.

Briefing reporters on talks between Modi and Johnson, Shringla said that during the talks there was no pressure applied from the British side regarding sanctions on Russia and Johnson shared his views on the Ukraine issue.

Prime Minister Modi put forward India's perspective on the Ukraine issue and asserted that "we are on the side of peace", want that there should be dialogue and diplomacy, and the conflict should be resolved soon, he said.

"The two leaders also discussed the ongoing Ukraine-Russia conflict. Prime Minister expressed deep concern over the ongoing situation and mounting humanitarian crisis. Prime Minister (Modi) reiterated his call for immediate cessation of violence and conveyed strong advocacy for peaceful resolution of the situation, and direct dialogue between the two parties," Shringla said.

The foreign secretary said Modi and Johnson also held discussions on the ongoing Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations and cooperation on energy, green hydrogen, trade, and defence.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Narendra Modi Ukraine Harsh Vardhan Shringla
India Matters
Naveen Jindal. (File photo)
India has turned into police state: Congress on ED raids on Naveen Jinda
Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik (Photo | PTI)
SC rejects bail plea of Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik in money laundering case
Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn (Photo | PTI)
Ajay Devgn defends association with tobacco brand, calls it 'personal choice'
Security forces in Kashmir valley (Representational Image | AP)
Jawan killed, 4 hurt in Jammu encounter; death toll in Baramula rises to 4

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp