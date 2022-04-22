STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

SC upholds Maharashtra govt decision to attach assets of 63 Moons Technologies Ltd 

The court observed that the Bombay high court lost sight of the fact that Section 2(c) of the MPID Act defines ‘deposit’ in broad terms.

Published: 22nd April 2022 06:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2022 06:51 PM   |  A+A-

 Justice, Judiciary, Supreme Court

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Prathma Sharma
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday set aside the Bombay High Court order and upheld the decision of the Maharashtra government to attach assets of company 63 Moons Technologies Limited under the Maharashtra Protection of Interest of Depositors (MPID) Act in relation to the National Spot Exchange Limited (NSEL) case.

"... We allow the appeals and set aside the impugned judgment of the Bombay High Court dated August 22, 2019. The impugned notifications issued under Section 4 of the MPID Act attaching the properties of the respondent are valid," the top court said on Friday.

The appeal arose from the Bombay High Court judgment, by which certain notifications attaching the property of the respondent (63 Moons technologies) under Section 4 of the Maharashtra Protection of Interest of Depositors (in Financial Establishments) Act 19991 were quashed.

The top court on the question of the challenge to the constitutionality of the MPID (in Financial Establishments) Act 1999 while relying on the earlier judgments said that there is no reason for it to reopen the question.

“.. Court has held that the MPID Act is constitutionally valid on the grounds of legislative competence and when tested against the provisions of Part III of the Constitution," it said.

The top court said that the High Court ought not to have made observations on the merits of the criminal proceedings when the writ petition was restricted to the issue of whether NSEL is a financial establishment for the purpose of the MPID Act.

The court observed that the high court lost sight of the fact that Section 2(c) of the MPID Act defines ‘deposit’ in broad terms. The High Court has read the definition of ‘deposit‘ narrowly without any reference to the salutary purpose of the MPID Act, the top court said.

The Bombay High Court had earlier observed that the National Spot Exchange Ltd (NSEL) is not a financial establishment and hence notifications for attachment of the company’s assets including bank accounts and properties under the MPID Act stand quashed.

The Maharashtra government had issued notices for attachment of assets over allegedly defrauding 13,000 persons who traded on the platform of NSEL. The value of the alleged fraud was Rs 5,600 crores, and NSEL is a wholly owned subsidiary of 63 moons. The Maha government action came from a complaint by Mumbai Police's Economic offences wing, which led to 63 moons moving the Bombay high court for relief.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Supreme Court Bombay High Court order set aside 63 Moons Technologies Limited MPID
India Matters
Naveen Jindal. (File photo)
India has turned into police state: Congress on ED raids on Naveen Jinda
Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik (Photo | PTI)
SC rejects bail plea of Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik in money laundering case
Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn (Photo | PTI)
Ajay Devgn defends association with tobacco brand, calls it 'personal choice'
Security forces in Kashmir valley (Representational Image | AP)
Jawan killed, 4 hurt in Jammu encounter; death toll in Baramula rises to 4

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp