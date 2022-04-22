'Where is Rahul Gandhi?', Congress makes video to silence critics

By IANS

NEW DELHI: In a bid to silence the critics, who are questioning Rahul Gandhi's absence from the current happenings in the country, the Congress on Friday released a video to showcase him as a 'crusader' during difficult times.

In a video of approx. 2.50 minutes, the party says, "In the country there is a segment who looks to be anti-government, but asks questions about the opposition, particularly Rahul Gandhi."

The video has pictures from Bhatta Parsaul where Rahul led a protest against the then Uttar Pradesh government on land acquisition. The video also shows him in Hathras, Dharavi and Lakhimpur Kheri.

The video shows Rahul leading protests which he spearheaded after his debut in politics.

Rahul Gandhi is said to be on a personal visit to a foreign country. Many have questioned his absence after the violence in Jahangirpuri. The Congress leaders say that 'why Rahul is questioned when the questions should be directed towards the government'.

Rohan Gupta, the Congress social media head, said, "This is a reminder to those who always say that Rahul is not there but he has been everywhere, in corona too, so people should know that there is false propaganda going on against him."

The Congress has been in a huddle for a roadmap for 2024 and is taking the help from the political strategist Prashant Kishor, who gave a powerpoint presentation of around 600 slides to senior party leaders, including its Chief Ministers.

According to party sources, a majority of the Congress leaders are convinced with the plan mooted by PK, as Kishor is popularly known, but some are wary. However, the sources say that PK is much on board, but, whether he will be inducted into the party or will be only limited to a consultant's role has yet to be decided.

The Congress leaders, who have been assigned to make a report on the presentation, met on Thursday for discussions. The participants included Ambika Soni, A.K. Antony, Jairam Ramesh, K.C. Venugopal and Randeep Surjewala.

The leaders have met several times with the poll strategist, who suggested a roadmap to contest the 2024 elections and the ensuing six Assembly polls that will come in the run-up.