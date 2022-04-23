Bhopal Diary: Dissent in Madhya Pradesh Congress, Twitter trolls and more

Anuraag Singh By

Express News Service

BJP chief’s wife leaves Twitter over trolls

Stuti Mishra, wife of state BJP president and Lok Sabha member VD Sharma, faced online trolling for her tweet praising a Muslim medicine shop owner for his generosity at a time when all other shops were closed late at night. Trolled over the tweet, Stuti, an assistant professor with Jawaharlal Agriculture University, Jabalpur, not only deleted the tweet, but also deactivated her Twitter account later. While Sharma played down the matter, saying she is an independent citizen and the tweet shouldn’t become a big issue, the opposition Congress leaders, while terming Bhabhiji (Stuti) as “courageous”, said even she has been targeted by BJP’s “Galigang” due to her heartfelt tweet.

Suspended earlier, prison official gets bigger role

Five and half years after being suspended over the escape of eight alleged SIMI operatives from Bhopal Central Jail, senior prison officer Akhilesh Tomar is not just back in action but is actually superintending over two central jails -- Jabalpur and Satna. Tomar, who hails from the same region to which MP home and jail minister Narottam Mishra belongs, is heading the two prisons at a time when a departmental enquiry is still underway against him. While the jail directorate officials cited lack of experienced staff to justify Tomar’s posting, some others rued that equally experienced staff at other central jails have been awaiting transfer.

No place for dissent in Madhya Pradesh Congress

It seems there is no place for dissent in opposition Congress in the state. Carrying the Congress flag unflinchingly for the last 30 years, a grassroots party worker from Bundelkhand was in for shock of his life recently at the state party headquarters in Bhopal. The worker who was in his late 50s was telling a scribe about the party’s debacle in Prithvipur Assembly bypoll last year. But to his shock, a party spokesperson, who is considered close to state Congress chief Kamal Nath, not only humiliated the worker publicly but also asked him to leave the party if he wanted to. With tears in eyes, the party worker was seen telling outside “this is why Congress is in the current state”.

Anuraag Singh

Our correspondent in Madhya Pradesh

singhanuraag.jaurno@gmail.com