STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar attends opposition RJD's Iftar party, triggers political row

Nitish's attendance Iftar party hosted by RJD took place a day before Union Minister Amit Shah's visit to Jagdishpur in Bhojpur district to attend Veer Kunwar Singh 'vijayotsava'.

Published: 23rd April 2022 12:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2022 12:44 AM   |  A+A-

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar with leader of opposition Tejashwi Prasad Yadav and other members of family at an Iftar party organised by RJD in Patna

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar with leader of opposition Tejashwi Prasad Yadav and other members of family at an Iftar party organised by RJD in Patna. (Photo| EPS)

By Ramashankar
Express News Service

PATNA: Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Friday attended a Dawat-e-Iftar organised by main opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) at former chief minister Rabri Devi's residence at 10, Circular Road, in Patna, triggering a political row.

Leader of opposition Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, his elder brother Tej Pratap Yadav, Rajya Sabha MP Misa Bharti were among those seen sitting beside Nitish who was seen talking to Tejashwi and exchanged pleasantaries on the occasion.

Nitish's attendance Iftar party hosted by RJD took place a day before Union Minister Amit Shah's visit to Jagdishpur in Bhojpur district to attend Veer Kunwar Singh 'vijayotsava'. Moreover, it happened at a time when the relationship between the BJP and JDU is sour.

Both BJP and JDU have been at loggerheads over plethora of issues ranging from prohibition, caste-based census, law and order to state BJP leadership. Sources also said that Nitish walked from his official residence in 1 Anne Marg to the venue.

Earlier, working chairman of Bihar legislative council Awadhesh Narain Singh and state industries minister Syed Shahnawaz Hussain paid a visit to the party.

The Iftar party has been organised at Rabri Devi's residence after a gap of five years. Last week, Nitish had hosted an Iftar party at his 1 Anne Marg residence, which was attended by a host of ministers, MLAs and MLCs.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
RJD Rabri Devi iftar Bihar Iftar JDU JDU RJD ties Bihar NDA Tejashwi Prasad Yadav
India Matters
Naveen Jindal. (File photo)
India has turned into police state: Congress on ED raids on Naveen Jinda
Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik (Photo | PTI)
SC rejects bail plea of Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik in money laundering case
Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn (Photo | PTI)
Ajay Devgn defends association with tobacco brand, calls it 'personal choice'
Security forces in Kashmir valley (Representational Image | AP)
Jawan killed, 4 hurt in Jammu encounter; death toll in Baramula rises to 4

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp