Bihar CM Nitish Kumar attends opposition RJD's Iftar party, triggers political row

Ramashankar By

Express News Service

PATNA: Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Friday attended a Dawat-e-Iftar organised by main opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) at former chief minister Rabri Devi's residence at 10, Circular Road, in Patna, triggering a political row.

Leader of opposition Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, his elder brother Tej Pratap Yadav, Rajya Sabha MP Misa Bharti were among those seen sitting beside Nitish who was seen talking to Tejashwi and exchanged pleasantaries on the occasion.

Nitish's attendance Iftar party hosted by RJD took place a day before Union Minister Amit Shah's visit to Jagdishpur in Bhojpur district to attend Veer Kunwar Singh 'vijayotsava'. Moreover, it happened at a time when the relationship between the BJP and JDU is sour.

Both BJP and JDU have been at loggerheads over plethora of issues ranging from prohibition, caste-based census, law and order to state BJP leadership. Sources also said that Nitish walked from his official residence in 1 Anne Marg to the venue.

Earlier, working chairman of Bihar legislative council Awadhesh Narain Singh and state industries minister Syed Shahnawaz Hussain paid a visit to the party.

The Iftar party has been organised at Rabri Devi's residence after a gap of five years. Last week, Nitish had hosted an Iftar party at his 1 Anne Marg residence, which was attended by a host of ministers, MLAs and MLCs.