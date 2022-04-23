STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Election strategist Prashant Kishor's big idea: 'Reincarnation of Congress' to win 2024

Prashant Kishor while noting the steep fall of the Congress has proposed the 'Reincarnation of Congress' to win in 2024.

Published: 23rd April 2022 01:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2022 01:44 PM   |  A+A-

Election strategist Prashant Kishor

Election strategist Prashant Kishor (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Electoral strategy champion, Prashant Kishor while noting the steep fall of the Congress has proposed the "Reincarnation of Congress" to win in 2024.

In an important presentation to the Congress top brass, Kishor has in his theme of "Reincarnation of Congress" talked about 'Preserving the soul, Creating a new body'.

The inspiration is the symbols of Nataraja namely Creation, Protection, Liberation, Destruction, Concealment and Connect.

The resolves include to create a new Congress that is the political platform of choice for the masses. Destroy a sense of entitlement, lack of accountability and sycophancy, Kishor says in the presentation.

It notes that perhaps for the first time, the Congress leadership does not appear fully aligned in terms of goals, strategy, method, approach, tactics and the way forward; leading to a complete lack of cohesion, at times confusion and stalemate.

There is a need for a non-Gandhi Working President/Vice President who can effectively work on the ground as per direction of Congress leadership, it suggests.

It advocates a Congress Plus alliance structure with a national character but having 5-6 partners.

The Congress should contest 75-80 per cent of the Lok Sabha seats with a few regional alliances like NCP, DMK, JMM, YSR Congress and TMC.

On beefing up the organisational structure, Kishor has called to identify and meaningfully engage 15,000 grassroots leaders and activate 1 crore foot soldiers across India.

"India Deserves Better" is the theme to build a unified platform to provide strategic support and resources to non-political influencers and mount a sustained campaign against the ruling dispensation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Prashant Kishor congress Reincarnation Of Congress
India Matters
Naveen Jindal. (File photo)
India has turned into police state: Congress on ED raids on Naveen Jinda
Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik (Photo | PTI)
SC rejects bail plea of Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik in money laundering case
Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn (Photo | PTI)
Ajay Devgn defends association with tobacco brand, calls it 'personal choice'
Security forces in Kashmir valley (Representational Image | AP)
Jawan killed, 4 hurt in Jammu encounter; death toll in Baramula rises to 4

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp