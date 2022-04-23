STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Five members of liquor mafia surrender in Uttar Pradesh after getting 'inspired' by Yogi Adityanath

Inspired by Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath's policies, five people allegedly involved in manufacturing and selling illicit liquor surrendered at a police station.

Published: 23rd April 2022 04:02 PM

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SHAHJAHANPUR: Inspired by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's policies, five people allegedly involved in manufacturing and selling illicit liquor surrendered at a police station here, officials said on Saturday.

According to police, the five men carrying posters which read "I do the work of making and selling countrymade liquor, but influenced by the policies of Yogi Adityanath, I am giving up this work. I will never make illicit liquor again, that's why I have come to surrender' reached the Khutar Police Station here Friday evening."

Superintendent of Police S Anand said four of these men are history-sheeters.

He said the five men identified as Kashmir Singh, Roshan Singh, Deshraj Singh, Chaman Singh and Gurmeet also took an oath not to get involved in illicit liquor business in the future, adding that they were later let off.

