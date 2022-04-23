STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Language will only aid in growth, learn mother tongue: CJI NV Ramana

He pointed out that he rose up in stature to occupy the highest position in the judiciary by studying in a Telugu medium school and any language for that matter will help in one's development.

Published: 23rd April 2022 07:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2022 08:28 PM   |  A+A-

Chief Justice of India NV Ramana

Chief Justice of India NV Ramana (Photo| EPS)

By PTI

CHENNAI: Learning a language, even if it be one's mother tongue, will help in one's development Chief Justice of India NV Ramana on Saturday said and called upon the Telugus not to forget their roots. Though those living in Tamil Nadu would be learning the regional language, they should not forget their mother tongue, especially their roots.

"You should learn and speak in Telugu. You can come up in life if you learn even in your mother tongue," the CJI said while speaking at the 29th anniversary celebrations of World Telugu Federation (WTF) here.

He pointed out that he rose up in stature to occupy the highest position in the judiciary by studying in a Telugu medium school. Any language for that matter will help in one's development. "You can learn English, Hindi or any other language. But being firmly grounded in mother tongue will help to learn other languages easily," he said.

Recalling Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin's request at the function got up here earlier to lay the foundation stone for a 9-storey administrative block of the Madras High Court, for making Tamil the official language of the Madras High Court and for establishing a bench of the Supreme Court here, the CJI said "I feel elated over his (Stalin's) affinity for Tamil. You should also imbue similar feeling for your mother tongue."

He lauded the WTF for its efforts in conducting Telugu language and cultural programmes. Chief Justice of Madras High Court Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari was the guest of honour at the event, which commenced this evening with a Kuchipudi performance by Uma Murali.

World Telugu Federation president VL Indira Dutt,  AV Sivarama Prasad, Secretary General of WTF and DLN Reddy, secretary of WTF, were among those who spoke.

