Maharashtra: Aghadi, BJP spar over power crisis

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: Amid power outages in parts of Maharashtra mainly due to coal supply disruption, a blame game has started with the Opposition BJP locking horns with the state government over “mismanagement” of energy generation and supply.

Maharashtra Energy Minister Nitin Raut acknowledged the state’s failure to generate sufficient power, warning that consumers not paying their bills will have to face longer power cuts. Raut blamed the Union government for not giving adequate coal stocks to the industrial state.

“The Centre wants us to clear the Rs 2,200-crore dues before resuming the coal supply. We have limited coal stocks and have requested the Centre to provide us with enough numbers of train wagons to transport coal, but they are not doing that,” Raut said.

Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar said Maharashtra would soon buy coal from Chhattisgarh and abroad.

Senior BJP leader Ashish Shelar alleged that the ruling MVA had created an artificial shortage so that “power tenders are inflated to earn big money in coal import”.