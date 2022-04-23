Maharashtra: Sanjay Raut claims MP-MLA couple's 'Hanuman Chalisa' protest part of conspiracy

By ANI

MUMBAI: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut and Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse-Patil on Saturday claimed that the MP-MLA couple (Navneet Rana and Ravi Rana) is trying to recite Hanuman Chalisa outside 'Matoshree', the private residence of Chief Minster Uddhav Thackeray, as part of a conspiracy to disturb the law and order situation in the state.

Patil claimed that the attempt to disturb the law and order situation of Maharashtra by MP Navneet Rana and MLA Ravi Rana is being done at the behest of someone else.

"Amravati MP Navneet Rana and her husband Ravi Rana want to tarnish the state government's image and spoil the atmosphere. What's the need to chant Hanuman Chalisa outside 'Matoshree'. They can do it at their home," said Patil.

Patil claimed that the MP-MLA couple doesn't have the courage to chant Hanuman Chalisa "this way at Matoshree".

Over the issue of Shiv Sena workers protesting outside the residence of the couple, Patil said, "If someone tries to enter Matoshree like this, then obviously Shiv Saniks will agitate."

"Police are capable of handling the law and orders situation in the state and whoever tries to disturb it will not be spared," he added.

Badnera MLA Ravi Rana on Saturday claimed that Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is misusing his power through police as they are not allowing him and his wife MP Navneet Rana to step out of their house.

"Police aren't allowing us to step outside our house. Chief Minister has given them the instruction to do so and Shiv Sena workers are trying to attack our residence...Maharashtra CM is misusing his power," said MLA Ravi Rana in his social media post.

Mumbai police on Friday had served notice to the MP-MLA couple under section 149 of the Code of Criminal Procedure that allows the police to take steps to prevent cognizable offences.

Earlier Ravi Rana had said, "I requested Uddhav Thackeray to recite Hanuman Chalisa on Hanuman Jayanti. CM doesn't come to the Vidharbha region. He hasn't come to Mantralaya for two years. With all these problems in Maharashtra, I asked him to recite Hanuman Chalisa. Uddhav Thackeray has forgotten Hindutva."