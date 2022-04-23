STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Maharashtra: Seven doctors from GMCH Yavatmal booked for medical negligence over teenager's death

The complainant has stated that her son, who was suffering from sickle cell disease, was admitted to the GMCH on September 18, as he was vomiting profusely.

Published: 23rd April 2022 02:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2022 02:46 PM   |  A+A-

Treating

For representational purposes

By PTI

YAVATMAL: An offence has been registered against seven doctors of the government medical college and hospital (GMCH) in Maharashtra's Yavatmal for medical negligence over the death of a 16-year-old boy last year, police said on Saturday.

Based on a complaint lodged by the mother of the boy, who died in September 2021, a case under section 304 (A) (causing death by negligence) of the IPC was registered at Lohara police station on Wednesday, an official said.

The complainant has stated that her son, who was suffering from sickle cell disease, was admitted to the GMCH on September 18, as he was vomiting profusely, he said.

During the course of the treatment, the boy was shifted from one ward to another following discussions about which department would be treating him and he was subsequently moved to the medicine ward, where he died, the official said.

The complainant had alleged medical negligence by seven doctors, including four junior residents, of the casualty department, he said.

The boy's mother also lodged a complaint with the hospital's dean who set up a three-member panel to probe the incident, the official said, adding that the report from the dean indicated mistakes by the doctors.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maharashtra GMCH Yavatmal
India Matters
Naveen Jindal. (File photo)
India has turned into police state: Congress on ED raids on Naveen Jinda
Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik (Photo | PTI)
SC rejects bail plea of Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik in money laundering case
Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn (Photo | PTI)
Ajay Devgn defends association with tobacco brand, calls it 'personal choice'
Security forces in Kashmir valley (Representational Image | AP)
Jawan killed, 4 hurt in Jammu encounter; death toll in Baramula rises to 4

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp