Nadda’s development mantra in home state Himachal

Harpreet Bajwa

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: What is Gujarat for Amit Shah and Narendra Modi, Himachal Pradesh is for BJP chief JP Nadda. In his second visit to his poll-bound home state in less than a fortnight, Nadda credited PM Modi for restoring the special category status for the hill state.

Nadda took part in a roadshow and spoke at a rally at Nagrota Bagwan in Kangra, a politically significant district of Himachal Pradesh, where the BJP aims to achieve ‘Mission Repeat’ in the December Assembly elections.

The Kangra region has 15 seats in the 68-member Assembly. Incidentally, no party has repeated a government in the state since 1985. Currently, AAP, trying to emerge as an alternative force in the state, has intensified its campaign in the region. The Kangra region is also known for the massive recruitment of the youth in the Indian Army.

Addressing the rally, Nadda said the Centre-state ratio of 90:10 in development projects of the state was restored during the tenure of the BJP government. He said the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government had extended the special industrial package for the state.

Claiming credit for various development projects, he said Atal Tunnel was a gift of PM Modi to the people. “The tunnel was a dream project of Atal Bihari Vajpayee.” “The BJP is a party with a difference,” he told party workers and asked them to explain to the people the developmental works and achievements of the Centre and state governments.

Earlier Nadda was given a rousing welcome on way from Gaggal Airport to the venue of the rally at Nagrota Bagwan. The BJP rally and roadshow came a day ahead of a similar gathering of AAP, which will be addressed by AAP convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.