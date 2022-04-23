STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann announces relief for transporters

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann allowed transporters to pay motor vehicle tax without any penalty in the next three months.

Published: 23rd April 2022 04:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2022 04:42 PM   |  A+A-

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: In a relief to Punjab's transporters whose business suffered due to Covid pandemic, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday allowed them to pay motor vehicle tax without any penalty in the next three months.

"Today we are fulfilling our promise made with transporters. Because of corona (virus), those transporters who could not pay motor (vehicle) tax can now pay it without penalty or arrears in the next three months," Mann said in a tweet in Hindi.

"Transporters are the backbone of our economy and we stand by them in every need," Mann added.

Comments

