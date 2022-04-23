Punjab CM Mann bats for indigenous anti-drone technology to check drugs and weapons smuggling

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday underscored the need for developing indigenous anti-drone technology to check the supply of drugs and weapons from across the border.

Addressing a gathering after inaugurating the first drone hub at the Chandigarh University campus in Mohali, Mann said that Punjab being a border state must be equipped with such ultra modern technology. He said that this will help in ensuring to curb the supply of drugs or weapons taking place from across the border through drones. He said technology has transformed the world into a global village adding that new innovations and advancements must be brought for the well being of humanity.

"Emerging technologies such as drones and UAVs are a gift for sensitive border regions such as the state of Punjab. The adoption of such cutting edge technology will help greatly in defeating the nefarious designs of those aiming to disturb the peace of this nation. Our security agencies also need to adopt technologies such as drones and UAVs to curb the smuggling of drugs and weapons from across our borders," he said.

Mann first inaugurated the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) approved flying site at the varsity’s campus where he also flew one of the drones, besides witnessing the agriculture drone flying with a payload of 16 litres, fast drones, capable of flying upto 150 km per hour, and surveillance drones. He also inaugurated the Centre for Excellence in Unmanned Aerial Vehicles at the Kalpana Chawla Centre for Research in Space Science and Technology, before he addressed the students and faculty of the university.



Mann asserted that unemployment is the root cause of all the social maladies. He promised the youth who are working abroad that his government will provide them better job opportunities in the state thereby bringing them back to their motherland.



He further said that there is huge potential amongst the Punjabi youth but due to regressive policies of the previous governments they have been forced to work abroad.



He promised the youth to reverse this trend by providing gainful employment opportunities to youth. He unequivocally said that unemployment is also responsible for the problem of drugs in the state. Mann said that his government will soon approach big industrial giants from across the globe for investment in the state so that new employment opportunities can be offered to the youth.



Mann said that Punjab has seen many ups and downs since ages but every time it has emerged more stronger. He said that Punjabis have given a whopping mandate to them and they will not sit idle until all the aspirations of the people are

fulfilled.