Signs of early polls in Gujarat?

Dilip Singh Kshatriya By

Express News Service

AHMEDABAD: A flurry of visits by senior BJP leaders and Central ministers to Gujarat has given rise to speculations that the ruling party may call for early elections in the state where the tenure of the current Assembly ends early next year.

The second half of this month has seen PM Modi spending three days in the state and launching a slew of projects. This was followed by the visit of the saffron party’s Gujarat in-charge and Union labour minister Bhupender Yadav on Thursday. Union minister Anurag Thakur arrived in the state on Friday. Moreover, BJP national president JP Nadda is expected in the state on April 26.

Political pundits feel the BJP is planning an early election in the state to deny the opposition any time to prepare. “It is important to note how the PM’s programme was preponed from April 20 to 18. Immediately after his departure, Bhupendra Yadav landed here. Today he convened a meeting of Gujarat ministers. State BJP president was also present at the meeting. Moreover, JP Nadda is coming next week. All these point towards one direction and that is an early election,” said analyst ManiLal Patel.

Political analyst Dilip Patel, however, said the possibility of an early election is slim. “There is no rival for BJP in Gujarat. In fact, all decisions concerning Gujarat are made by Prime Minister Modi and as per his nature we have observed so far, he will not declare early elections under any circumstances.”