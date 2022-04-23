STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Signs of early polls in Gujarat?

Political pundits feel the BJP is planning an early election in the state to deny the opposition any time to prepare.

Published: 23rd April 2022 07:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2022 07:23 AM   |  A+A-

Union minister Anurag Thakur at a BJP event in Ahmedabad on Friday | twitter

By Dilip Singh Kshatriya
Express News Service

AHMEDABAD:  A flurry of visits by senior BJP leaders and Central ministers to Gujarat has given rise to speculations that the ruling party may call for early elections in the state where the tenure of the current Assembly ends early next year. 

The second half of this month has seen PM Modi spending three days in the state and launching a slew of projects. This was followed by the visit of the saffron party’s Gujarat in-charge and Union labour minister Bhupender Yadav on Thursday. Union minister Anurag Thakur arrived in the state on Friday. Moreover, BJP national president JP Nadda is expected in the state on April 26.   

Political pundits feel the BJP is planning an early election in the state to deny the opposition any time to prepare. “It is important to note how the PM’s programme was preponed from April 20 to 18. Immediately after his departure, Bhupendra Yadav landed here. Today he convened a meeting of Gujarat ministers. State BJP president was also present at the meeting. Moreover, JP Nadda is coming next week. All these point towards one direction and that is an early election,” said analyst ManiLal Patel. 

Political analyst Dilip Patel, however, said the possibility of an early election is slim. “There is no rival for BJP in Gujarat. In fact, all decisions concerning Gujarat are made by Prime Minister Modi and as per his nature we have observed so far, he will not declare early elections under any circumstances.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gujarat polls Gujarat elections Bhupender Yadav
India Matters
Naveen Jindal. (File photo)
India has turned into police state: Congress on ED raids on Naveen Jinda
Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik (Photo | PTI)
SC rejects bail plea of Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik in money laundering case
Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn (Photo | PTI)
Ajay Devgn defends association with tobacco brand, calls it 'personal choice'
Security forces in Kashmir valley (Representational Image | AP)
Jawan killed, 4 hurt in Jammu encounter; death toll in Baramula rises to 4

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp