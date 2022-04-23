Suicide attack foiled ahead of PM’s J&K visit

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Security forces foiled a major fidayeen (suicide) attack at Sunjwan in Jammu as they shot down two heavily armed Jaish-e-Mohammed militants wearing suicide vests on Friday, just two days before Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Jammu and Kashmir.

A CISF officer was also killed in the gunfight, while four security men were injured. “The launch of two militants took place ahead of PM’s visit. It was part of a bigger conspiracy to disturb the peaceful atmosphere in Jammu and sabotage the PM’s visit,” said Director General of Police Dilbagh Singh.

Prime Minister Modi is due to visit Palli in Samba district on April 24 to participate in national panchayat diwas. A joint team of National Investigation Agency (NIA ) and State Investigation Agency visited the encounter site during the day. They are likely to take over the case for investigation.