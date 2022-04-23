STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Suicide attack foiled ahead of PM’s J&K visit

A CISF officer was also killed in the gunfight, while four security men were injured.

Published: 23rd April 2022 07:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2022 07:48 AM   |  A+A-

Security forces in Kashmir valley (Representational Image | AP)

Security forces in Kashmir valley (Representational Image | AP)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Security forces foiled a major fidayeen (suicide) attack at Sunjwan in Jammu as they shot down two heavily armed Jaish-e-Mohammed militants wearing suicide vests on Friday, just two days before Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Jammu and Kashmir.

A CISF officer was also killed in the gunfight, while four security men were injured. “The launch of two militants took place ahead of PM’s visit. It was part of a bigger conspiracy to disturb the peaceful atmosphere in Jammu and sabotage the PM’s visit,” said Director General of Police Dilbagh Singh.

Prime Minister Modi is due to visit Palli in Samba district on April 24 to participate in national panchayat diwas. A joint team of National Investigation Agency (NIA ) and State Investigation Agency visited the encounter site during the day. They are likely to take over the case for investigation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sunjwan Suicide attack Jammu Kashmir
India Matters
Naveen Jindal. (File photo)
India has turned into police state: Congress on ED raids on Naveen Jinda
Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik (Photo | PTI)
SC rejects bail plea of Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik in money laundering case
Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn (Photo | PTI)
Ajay Devgn defends association with tobacco brand, calls it 'personal choice'
Security forces in Kashmir valley (Representational Image | AP)
Jawan killed, 4 hurt in Jammu encounter; death toll in Baramula rises to 4

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp