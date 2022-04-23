Theaterisation of Indian armed forces gets delayed

Mayank Singh By

NEW DELHI: India’s biggest military transformation exercise to integrate all the forces into theatres is facing a delay. The differences between the three forces and the death of Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat in a helicopter crash in December last year have prolonged the theaterisation exercise.

A committee headed by CDS and comprising the vice-chiefs of the Army, Navy and the Air force, chief of integrated defence staff and the representatives of the defence and other ministries was formed in June 2021 to sort out the differences over some key issues.

“There were a series of presentations scheduled for the months of February, March and April which were to be attended by the Late CDS,” said a source. The final presentation was due in May, had things gone as per the plan. But with a new CDS yet to be appointed following Gen Rawat’s death, it is going to take more time, the source added.

One of the main differences that have protracted the finalisation of the process is the IAF’s reluctance over distribution of resources. It has highlighted that of the 42 combat squadrons sanctioned, the IAF operates with just about 30.

With the present system of the 17 commands of the three wings spread out geographically considered unsuitable for modern war which need an integrated approach, the Modi government had decided to go for the biggest post-Independence military restructuring.