11-year-old girl raped by church priest in Uttar Pradesh, accused arrested

An 11-year-old girl was allegedly raped by the priest of a church, following which he was arrested, police said on Sunday.

Published: 24th April 2022 07:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2022 07:02 PM   |  A+A-

Stop Rape

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

BAGHPAT: An 11-year-old girl was allegedly raped by the priest of a church here, following which he was arrested, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place in a village in Chandinagar area here on Saturday, they said.

According to a complaint filed by the girl's mother, her daughter had gone to the church for cycling when the priest, Albert, raped her, Superintendent of Police Neeraj Jadoun said.

The accused also threatened the girl with dire consequences if she disclosed the matter to anyone.

The girl, however, narrated her ordeal to her parents after reaching home, he said.

On the basis of the complaint, the priest was arrested, he said.

