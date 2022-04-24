STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Court sends Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani to one-day judicial custody; will hear bail on Monday 

According to the FIR, Mevani had purportedly posted a tweet, claiming Prime Minister Narendra Modi "considered Godse as God".

Published: 24th April 2022 10:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2022 10:16 PM   |  A+A-

Dalit leader and Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani. (File| PTI)

By PTI

KOKRAJHAR: A local court here on Sunday sent Gujarat Independent legislator Jignesh Mevani, arrested from the western state by Assam Police on Wednesday for a purported Tweet against the prime minister, to one-day judicial custody, a police official said.

The hearing in his case, including his bail petition, will be taken up on Monday, he added.

Additional superintendent of police of Kokrajhar Surjit Singh Panesar told reporters here that the court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) decided to remand him to one day of judicial custody.

Mevani's three-day police custody had ended on Sunday, after which he was produced before the court late in the evening.

Panesar also said Mevani will be produced again at the court on Monday morning and his hearing will continue, including on his bail petition.

Mevani, seen with an Assamese gamocha (traditional towel) around his neck, was taken to the Kokrajhar jail from the residence of the CJM, where the hearing was held.

Mevani, an Independent MLA supported by the Congress, was apprehended from Palanpur town in Gujarat on Wednesday night after a First Information Report (FIR) under various sections of the IPC and the IT Act was filed in Kokrajhar Police Station over his purported tweet against the prime minister.

According to the FIR, he had purportedly posted a tweet, claiming Prime Minister Narendra Modi "considered Godse as God".

Mevani was flown to Guwahati from Gujarat on Thursday morning and then taken to Kokrajhar by road, where he was produced at the chief judicial magistrate's court, which remanded him to three days' police custody.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jignesh Mevani Gujarat Assam Godse Modi
India Matters
Naveen Jindal. (File photo)
India has turned into police state: Congress on ED raids on Naveen Jinda
Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik (Photo | PTI)
SC rejects bail plea of Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik in money laundering case
Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn (Photo | PTI)
Ajay Devgn defends association with tobacco brand, calls it 'personal choice'
Security forces in Kashmir valley (Representational Image | AP)
Jawan killed, 4 hurt in Jammu encounter; death toll in Baramula rises to 4

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp