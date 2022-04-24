STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kirit Somaiya's driver booked for rash driving as two Shiv Sainiks sustain minor injuries: Mumbai Police

Published: 24th April 2022 06:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2022 06:29 PM   |  A+A-

FIR, First Information Report

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Mumbai police have registered an FIR against the driver of senior BJP leader Kirit Somaiya for allegedly driving in rash and negligent manner, due to which a Shiv Sena corporator and a party worker suffered minor injuries, an official said on Sunday.

The FIR was registered late Saturday night after local Shiv Sena functionary Bhai Zhende lodged a complaint and sought action against the driver, the official from Khar police station said.

The incident took place on Saturday night when Somaiya was returning from Khar police station after meeting independent MP Navneet Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana following their arrest.

The Rana couple's plan to recite Hanuman Chalisa outside 'Matoshree', the personal residence of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, on Saturday morning had angered Shiv Sena workers.

Amid Shiv Sena's stiff resistance, the couple later cancelled the plan, but the duo was arrested or allegedly "creating enmity between different groups".

"Somaiya had gone to meet the Ranas at Khar police station. As per the complaint, when the BJP leader was returning in his car after meeting them, the Shiv Sainiks present there tried to stop his vehicle, but his driver drove in rash and negligent manner," the police official said.

Shiv Sena worker Sanjay Kadam, party corporator from Bandra East Haji Haleem Khan suffered minor injuries in the incident, while former mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar was rescued by a police official as he was coming in the way of the car, he added.

After that, the Sena workers lodged a complaint against Somaiya's driver, based on which a case was registered against him under Indian Penal Code (IPC) including 279 (rash driving) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others).

No arrest have been made so far, further investigation is underway, official added.

Earlier in the day, the police registered an FIR against an unidentified person for allegedly hurling stones at the car of Kirit Somaiya near Khar police station, another police official said.

Shiv Sena supporters, who had gathered outside the police station, protested against Somaiya's visit and shouted slogans.

While he was leaving the police station in an SUV, some protesters hurled footwear and water bottles at his vehicle, he said.

Somaiya then travelled to the Bandra police station to file a complaint against Sena supporters.

