STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Lakhimpur Kheri violence case: Ashish Mishra surrenders in compliance with Supreme Court order

Last week, the Supreme Court, while hearing the petitions filed by farmers challenging the accused's bail, ruled against Ashish Mishra.

Published: 24th April 2022 04:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2022 04:59 PM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra

Union Minister Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra (Photo | ANI)

By IANS

LAKHIMPUR KHERI: Ashish Mishra, son of Union Minister Ajay Kumar Mishra Teni and also the main accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence of October 3, 2021, surrendered in the court of the chief judicial magistrate on Sunday in compliance of the Supreme Court directive.

This comes just a week after the Supreme Court cancelled his bail and further granted him a week to surrender.

Ashish surrendered in the court a day ahead of the expiry of his bail term.

He was granted bail by the Allahabad High Court in February 2022. This pertains to the violence that broke out in Lakhimpur Kheri in October 2021, where eight people including four farmers were killed.

Last week, the apex court, while hearing the petitions filed by farmers challenging the accused's bail, ruled against Ashish Mishra.

The three-judge bench noted that the victims of the violence were denied the right of hearing in the Allahabad High Court which had granted bail to Mishra. It also asked the high court to reconsider the bail granted to Ashish Mishra.

The incident dates back to October 3, 2021, when a group of farmers was protesting in Lakhimpur Kheri district against the Centre's three farm laws. However, a violent clash broke out between the farmers following which an SUV reportedly owned by Union MoS Ajay Mishra, ran over the farmers, killing four of them.

As alleged by the protesting farmers, Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra was inside the car when the accident took place.

Following this, a case was registered and the Supreme Court also appointed retired Punjab and Haryana High Court judge Rakesh Kumar Jain to monitor and investigate the incident. An SIT was also reconstituted by the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government, which included three IPS officers.

At the same time, the minister's son was also arrested.

However, after investigation and filing a charge sheet, the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court granted bail to Mishra on February 10, 2022.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Lakhimpur Kheri Violence Case Lakhimpur Kheri Violence Lakhimpur Kheri Ashish Mishra Supreme Court
India Matters
Naveen Jindal. (File photo)
India has turned into police state: Congress on ED raids on Naveen Jinda
Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik (Photo | PTI)
SC rejects bail plea of Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik in money laundering case
Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn (Photo | PTI)
Ajay Devgn defends association with tobacco brand, calls it 'personal choice'
Security forces in Kashmir valley (Representational Image | AP)
Jawan killed, 4 hurt in Jammu encounter; death toll in Baramula rises to 4

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp