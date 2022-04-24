STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
LeT deputy commander among 3 militants killed in encounter in J-K's Pulwama 

While the deputy commander of the Pakistan-based terror group was identified as Arif Hazar alias Rehan, the identities of the other two slain militants are being ascertained, police said.

Published: 24th April 2022

Kashmir lockdown

Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Three militants, including a deputy commander of banned Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), were killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Sunday, police said.

While the deputy commander of the Pakistan-based terror group was identified as Arif Hazar alias Rehan, the identities of the other two slain militants are being ascertained, they said.

Based on specific inputs about the presence of militants in the Pahoo area of Pulwama in south Kashmir, security forces launched a search operation there, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the militants fired upon the security personnel, who retaliated.

In the exchange of fire, three militants have been killed so far, the official said.

In a tweet, Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said, "Arif Hazar @ Rehan, deputy of LeT's top cmdr (Basit) killed in Pulwama encounter. Involved in killings of Insp Parvez in front of mosque, SI Arshid & 1 mobile shop owner in downtown. Several FIRs against him in Sgr city. Identification of other 2 terrorists yet to (be) done."

