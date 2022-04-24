STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Mumbai Police add IPC section 353 in FIR against MP Navneet Rana and her husband MLA Ravi Rana

According to an official from Khar police station, Navneet Rana and Ravi Rana was shifted to Santacruz police lock-up in the night.

Published: 24th April 2022 01:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2022 01:44 PM   |  A+A-

Independent MP Navneet Rana and her husband MLA Ravi Rana

Independent MP Navneet Rana and her husband MLA Ravi Rana (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Mumbai police have added the charge of "use of criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of duty" in the FIR registered against independent MP Navneet Rana and her husband MLA Ravi Rana, an official said on Sunday.

The city police have also registered an FIR against several Shiv Sena workers for protesting outside the residence of Ranas in Mumbai on Saturday, he said.

The police had on Saturday evening arrested the Ranas for allegedly "creating enmity between different groups", after the couple cancelled their plan to recite the Hanuman Chalisa outside Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's private residence `Matoshree' here.

According to an official from Khar police station, the couple was shifted to Santacruz police lock-up in the night.

Earlier, Ranas were booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 153 (A) (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony), and section 135 of the Mumbai Police Act (violation of prohibitory orders of police).

The police later also added IPC section 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) in the FIR registered against Ranas, the official said.

Meanwhile, based on a written application submitted by Ranas, the Khar police also registered an FIR against Shiv Sena workers, under relevant Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections including rioting and unlawful assembly, for protesting outside the couple's residence here, the official said.

Navneet Rana, who is MP from Amravati in Maharashtra, and Ravi Rana, MLA from Badnera in Amravati district, had submitted a complaint at the Khar police station against Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, and Sena leader and state Transport Minister Anil Parab, accusing them of instigating people to 'kill' the couple.

Earlier this month, Ravi Rana had demanded that Thackeray, who heads the Shiv Sena, recite the Hanuman Chalisa at his residence on Hanuman Jayanti, and announced that if the CM did not do so, he would go to 'Matoshree' and recite it.

On Friday, Ravi Rana had said he would visit Matoshree on Saturday.

But, as his announcement drew a strong reaction from Shiv Sena cadres, on Saturday morning he announced that he and his wife were cancelling their plan so as not to create any law and order situation ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Mumbai on Sunday.

But, despite their backtracking, Sena cadres on Saturday laid a siege to the building in suburban Khar where the couple was staying, and said the Ranas would not be allowed to leave until they apologised for insulting Matoshree, their "temple".

The Sena workers had also tried to break through barricades and enter the building, but were stopped by police.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ravi Rana Navneet Rana Mumbai Police Mumbai
India Matters
Naveen Jindal. (File photo)
India has turned into police state: Congress on ED raids on Naveen Jinda
Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik (Photo | PTI)
SC rejects bail plea of Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik in money laundering case
Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn (Photo | PTI)
Ajay Devgn defends association with tobacco brand, calls it 'personal choice'
Security forces in Kashmir valley (Representational Image | AP)
Jawan killed, 4 hurt in Jammu encounter; death toll in Baramula rises to 4

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp