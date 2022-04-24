PM Modi receives Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar award, Uddhav skips event 

By PTI

MUMBAI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi was honoured with the first Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar award on Sunday and remembered the iconic singer as an artiste who was an integral part of nation-building and will be missed on Rakhi.

Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray skipped the event amid a tussle between BJP and Sena.

"Lata Didi, apart from being the queen of melody, was my elder sister. She taught generations the language of love and compassion. I feel fortunate that she loved me like an elder sister. After many decades, this will be the first Rakhi when Didi won't be here," Modi said in his award acceptance speech.

Lata Mangeshkar died at 92 in February following multiple-organ failure.

Thackeray and his family members met 80-year-old Chandrabhaga Shinde, who became the face of protests by Shiv Sena workers against Independent MP Navneet Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana a day earlier, at her residence in Parel in the evening.

Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Jitendra Awhad tweeted the invitation card of the Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar award ceremony, saying it didn't mention the name of Uddhav Thackeray.

"The Mangeshkar family avoided mentioning the name of the Chief Minister on the invitation card of the Lata Mangeshkar Award Ceremony. Their role is incomprehensible. This act of the Mangeshkars is an insult to 12 crore Marathi people," Awhad tweeted.

In his speech, PM Modi said Lata Mangeshkar's voice enthralled the audience for over 80 years, from the era of "gramophone, CD, DVD, pen drive, digital music to apps".

"The journey of songs and the world ran through the journey of Lata Didi, who gave voice to five generations of actors and made India proud. Her journey on this planet came to an end at a time when our country is celebrating Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. She gave voice to India, even before its Independence. The 75-year journey of the country was always tied to her 'sur'. Our entire nation is grateful for the contribution of the Mangeshkar family to the country. Apart from singing, the passion of 'rashtra bhakti' that was within her, was due to her father," the prime minister said.

Modi received the award on Sunday, which marked the 80th death anniversary of Master Deenanath Mangeshkar, the singing legend's father.

The prime minister said he generally stays away from felicitation ceremonies but made an exception to receive the first Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar award named after the legendary singer whom he considered his "elder sister".

"I generally keep myself away from such felicitation ceremonies. I cannot adjust myself (in such programmes). But when an award is named after an elder sister like Lata Mangeshkar, then it becomes an obligation for me to accept it because of the affection and right of the Mangeshkar family over me," he said.

Modi said when he was contacted for this award, he told his assistants to confirm his presence at once.

"I informed my staff that I will plan other things later. I could not say no to such an event. I dedicate this award to all Indians," the prime minister added.

He said Lata didi always used to say that a person becomes great by his deeds and not by age.

"I think we all can learn from her thoughts," the PM added.

Noted musician and Lata Mangeshkar's younger brother Hridaynath Mangeshkar couldn't attend the event as he was admitted to a hospital, his singer son Adinath Mangeshkar said at the function.

The 84-year-old musician, younger brother of Lata didi and Asha Bhosle, will be discharged within ten days, Adinath said without divulging the cause of his hospitalisation.

Modi wished Hridaynath Mangeshkar a speedy recovery at the start of his address.

The Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Puraskar will be given every year to an individual who has made a "path-breaking, spectacular and exemplary" contribution to the nation, its people and society, according to the Master Deenanath Mangeshkar Smruti Pratishthan Charitable Trust, which has instituted the award.