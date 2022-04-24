Punjab govt does a U-turn, withdraws ban on 'Jugad Rehri'

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: The Punjab Government has made a U-turn from its earlier stance by withdrawing a circular banning 'Jugad Rehris' (carts made up of old motorbikes or scooters) in the state.

On April 18 a letter was issued by Additional DGP (Traffic) to all Senior Superintendents of Police and Police Commissioners. The letter directed them to launch a special drive against such carts fitted with motors or combined with the old and condemned motorbikes for transportation of goods citing that they could become a cause of accidents. However, nearly a week after issuing the directive, following a backlash from the opposition for banning these `Jugad Rehris,' the government has decided not to take action against 'Jugad Rehris' for the time being.

A fresh directive by Additional DGP (Traffic) has asked the district police chiefs not to take action against the owners of these innovative vehicles till further order and they have been asked to spread awareness among drivers about their illegality and how they cause accidents on the streets. Thus the police on Saturday evening suspended its drive against the innovative carts.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann today took back the order banning 'Jugad Rehris' in the state, as he said that his government's aim is to provide employment to the people and not to snatch it from them.

The opposition parties had slammed the AAP-led government in the state, saying the ban would render thousands of people jobless. Shiromani Akali Dal had urged the government of the state to withdraw its order banning such carts in the state and said that this decision will render thousands jobless. Senior Vice President of Akali Dal Dr Daljit Singh Cheema said that decision has come as a shock to thousands of people who have adopted means of self-employment. He said that such persons were selling vegetables, carrying waste in cities and are using such facility, created by themselves, for transporting various things from one place to another. He said that decision of the government will directly hit such persons and several thousand will become jobless.

He said that before ordering the imposition of such rules the government should have studied reality at the ground level.

Punjab Congress President Amarinder Singh Raja Warring said, "Since this government has nothing constructive to do, it has been resorting to destructive action."

What are Jugad Rehris?

'Jugad Rehris' known as gharukka or maruta in Punjab are 'improvised' vehicles that do not have any registration certificate. These vehicles are fitted with engines of discarded scooters and motorcycles. They come under the unclassified category and have no vehicle registration plate.