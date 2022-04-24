STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tiranga Yatra taken out in Delhi's riot-hit Jahangirpuri

Communal violence broke out in the area during the Hanuman Jayanti procession on April 16. 

Published: 24th April 2022

The Tiranga Yatra taken out by people of Jahangirpuri on Sunday, April 24, 2022.

By Ankita Upadhyay
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A Tiranga Yatra was taken out by the residents of the riot-hit Jahangirpuri in Delhi on Sunday. The yatra was organised to reflect brotherhood.

People from both the Muslim and Hindu communities participated in the yatra amid heavy police deployment. Police kept asking the people not to say anything during the yatra which would provoke any community.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Usha Rangani asked the people to maintain a slow pace in the beginning because of heavy police deployment and media presence. Police also asked the people to maintain distance and keep their masks on.

Flowers were showered upon the yatra as it moved towards a lane in C block. 

The local peace committee in the violence-hit C block had earlier appealed for peace and harmony in the region and resolved to ensure that such incidents did not recur in the future.

The government had launched a demolition drive targetting, mostly the houses of Muslims before the Supreme Court ordered to stop the demolition drive for two weeks. The court sought responses from the North Delhi Municipal Corporation and Delhi police on Jamiat Ulama-I-Hind's charge that it targeted the Muslims.

While even after the apex court order the bulldozers kept razing structures, it was left to the CPM politburo member Brinda Karat to ensure that it was stopped.

