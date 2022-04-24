TMC's Anubrata skips appearing before CBI, says ready to face sleuths in flat 

By PTI

KOLKATA: Trinamool Congress heavyweight leader Anubrata Mandal on Sunday skipped appearing before CBI sleuths in their office here in connection with the investigation into post-poll violence cases citing health reasons, but said he is ready to face questioning in his residence.

A source close to Mandal said that despite his ill health, the TMC's Birbhum district president is ready for questioning at his flat in Kolkata.

"Mandal has communicated to us stating his inability to come to our Nizam Palace office because of his ill-health. He has given his consent to be questioned at his flat here," a CBI officer told PTI.

On Saturday also, the TMC leader did not go to the office of the CBI which summoned him then in connection with a cattle smuggling case, and wrote to the central agency seeking four weeks to appear before it citing his health condition.

Mandal has been advised by doctors to take "full rest" for the next two to three weeks.

He was discharged from the state-run SSKM Hospital here on Friday evening, 17 days after he was admitted there with health-related complications.

The CBI has formed a special medical team to find out Mandal's current health condition.

Mandal earlier dodged CBI appearances multiple times citing health problems and election-related works.