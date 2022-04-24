Uttarakhand records rise in cancer cases

By Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand has registered an increase in cancer patients with a rate of 4-5% in the last 3-years revealed the data of cancer patients from the year 2018-2020, revealed the data shared by the central government in the Parliament recently.

In the year 2018 total of 10,932 cases were detected followed by 11216 in the year 2019 and 11482 in the year 2020.

Professor Daulat Singh Kunwar, head of the oncology department of Government Doon Medical College, Dehradun said, "Maximum cases are of mouth cancer induced by soling and allied habits. In women, the majority of cases are of breast cancer and gall bladder. Changes in lifestyle, sedentary habits, unhealthy consumption of alcohol and adulteration of chemicals have led to the rise in the number of cases in the state."

The hill state has managed to rank second among Indian Himalayan states and union territories in the duration from the year 2018 to 2020.

The number of deaths due to cancer was 6028 in Uttarakhand which increased to 6184 in 2019 and 6337 in the year 2020.

Among Indian Himalayan states/union territories, the maximum number of cases were detected in Assam with 36039 in the year 2018, 36948 in the year 2019 and 37880 in the year 2020.

Jammu & Kashmir with 12071 in the year 2018, 12396 in the year 2019 and 12726 in the year 2020 ranks third.

In the year 2020, a study conducted by the Indian Institute of Technology-Roorkee found that a certain glycoprotein can hinder the growth of cancer-inducing cells while directly inhibiting the proliferation of tumour-associated macrophages.

This study uses various in vitro systems and an animal breast tumour model to highlight that Fbln7-C could help the macrophages to resist the reprogramming process and delay the conversion of anti-tumorigenic to pro-tumorigenic TAMs, while directly inhibiting the proliferation of cancer cells.

The study reveals that this ingredient can regulate the inflammatory functions of human neutrophils, (cell type that works as the first line of defence of our immune system) and administration of Fbln7-C (content of the said glycoprotein) could improve survival in animals injected with Lipopolysaccharide (LPS), a cell wall content of gram-negative bacteria