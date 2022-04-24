STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Work going on in Jammu and Kashmir for fast pace development: PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi said work is going on at a fast pace in Jammu and Kashmir to give a new impetus to its development.

Published: 24th April 2022 02:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2022 02:48 PM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SAMBA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said work is going on at a fast pace in Jammu and Kashmir to give a new impetus to its development.

In his first visit to Jammu and Kashmir since Article 370 was abrogated in 2019, Modi inaugurated or laid foundation stone of projects worth Rs 20,000 crore related to connectivity and electricity at Palli near here.

Addressing gram sabhas across the country on the occasion of Panchayati Raj Day, he said Panchayati Raj institutions strengthen the spirit of democracy.

"To give a new impetus to the development of Jammu and Kashmir, work is going on at a fast pace in the Union Territory. These efforts will provide employment to a large number of youths of Jammu and Kashmir,”"he said.

The prime minister said it is a matter of great pride that at a time when democracy has reached grassroots in Jammu and Kashmir through the panchayati raj system, he was interacting with panchayats across the country.

He said be it democracy or carrying out development, Jammu and Kashmir is presenting a new example these days.

"New dimensions of development have been created in Jammu and Kashmir in the last two-three years," he said.

Modi said those who did not get the benefit of reservation for years in Jammu and Kashmir have started getting the benefit of reservation after the abrogation of Article 370.

