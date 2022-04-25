STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Ask devotees to strictly follow Covid guidelines: Mathura admin to temples

The order comes after a mother-son duo tested positive for the virus after they returned from a function in Ghaziabad. 

Published: 25th April 2022 01:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2022 01:58 PM   |  A+A-

Covid Vaccine, Coronavirus

Imag used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | AFP)

By PTI

MATHURA: The Mathura district administration on Monday directed temple authorities to ensure that devotees follow COVID-19 guidelines in the wake of rising cases in the neighbouring districts.

A large number of devotees are coming to Mathura every day from the Delhi-NCR region. Their numbers reach thousands, especially during weekends, District Magistrate Navneet Singh Chahal said.

In such a situation, it is very important to follow Covid appropriate behaviour like the use of masks and social distancing. Along with cleanliness in temples, sanitisation work should also be done regularly, he said. "Devotees should be asked to strictly follow the COVID-19 guidelines," Chahal asserted.

The order comes after a mother-son duo tested positive for the virus after they returned from a function in Ghaziabad. Mathura Covid cell in-charge Bhudev Singh said the duo has been isolated at their home.

On Sunday, 213 COVID-19 positive cases were found in Uttar Pradesh, with Gautam Buddh Nagar reporting the maximum 98 cases followed by 56 in Ghaziabad, 15 in Agra and 10 cases in Lucknow.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid-19 Mathura Coronavirus Covid
India Matters
Naveen Jindal. (File photo)
India has turned into police state: Congress on ED raids on Naveen Jinda
Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik (Photo | PTI)
SC rejects bail plea of Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik in money laundering case
Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn (Photo | PTI)
Ajay Devgn defends association with tobacco brand, calls it 'personal choice'
Security forces in Kashmir valley (Representational Image | AP)
Jawan killed, 4 hurt in Jammu encounter; death toll in Baramula rises to 4

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp