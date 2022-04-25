STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

‘Big changes’ buzz widens rift in Rajasthan Congress

The tussle between Gehlot and Pilot camps in Rajasthan Congress seems to be intensifying in the run up to next year’s Assembly election. 

Published: 25th April 2022 07:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2022 07:48 AM   |  A+A-

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

JAIPUR:  The tussle between Gehlot and Pilot camps in Rajasthan Congress seems to be intensifying in the run up to next year’s Assembly election. Sachin Pilot’s recent meetings with the Gandhi family have set off speculations about major changes in the state Congress.

Before he met with Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Thursday, Pilot had held discussions with party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi and former party president Rahul Gandhi a few weeks ago. According to Congress insiders, Pilot is constantly in touch with the high command and this has created a big buzz about changes at top level in the state Congress ahead of the Assembly election.

The buzz about “big changes” in Rajasthan has received a sharp reaction from Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. Terming the speculations as baseless, Gehlot on Saturday claimed he was not hankering for any post and had submitted a “permanent resignation” to Sonia Gandhi. Many see the reaction as a direct attack on Pilot.

The Congress high command faces a big dilemma as Pilot has not held any post since he was removed from the positions of party president and deputy chief minister two years ago. The Gehlot camp wants Pilot to be kept out of Rajasthan but Pilot is not ready to leave the state at any cost.The high command wants to ensure the tension between the two leaders does not worsen as it happened in Punjab, and is trying to find a middle way by constantly talking to Pilot. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rajasthan Congress
India Matters
Naveen Jindal. (File photo)
India has turned into police state: Congress on ED raids on Naveen Jinda
Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik (Photo | PTI)
SC rejects bail plea of Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik in money laundering case
Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn (Photo | PTI)
Ajay Devgn defends association with tobacco brand, calls it 'personal choice'
Security forces in Kashmir valley (Representational Image | AP)
Jawan killed, 4 hurt in Jammu encounter; death toll in Baramula rises to 4

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp