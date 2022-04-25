Centre seeks details from states and Union Territories for construction of rail bridges  

Parvez Sultan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Centre has sought details from states and Union Territories of level crossings to be replaced with ‘rail over bridges’ or ‘road under bridges’ under the Setu Bandhan programme. The facilities will be built with capital from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways’ Central Road Infrastructure Fund (CRIF).

The ministry will not consider proposals for works covered under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana and those projects already sanctioned under the budgets of the ministries of railways and rural development.

According to an official, it was decided last week that all project zones and regional offices of the ministry will pursue the matter pro-actively with states and UTs to obtain details for construction of ROBs, RUBs, or bridges on state roads.

“The officials were asked to get acceptance of MoUs, prepared in consultation with the railways, from the state governments and UTs to take up construction under the Setu Bandhan programme. They have also been requested to get a list of recommended works urgently and submit them for finalisation,” he said.