STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Five arrested over crude bomb blasts in Bengal's Malda

The five people who have been arrested are local residents, SP official said. The condition of two children, who were critically injured and admitted to hospital, is stable, he said.

Published: 25th April 2022 04:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2022 04:02 PM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

Image used for representational purposes only. (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

ENGLISH BAZAR: Five people have been arrested in connection with crude bomb blasts in West Bengal's Malda district, police said on Monday.

Four children were injured after the crude bombs they were playing with, mistaking those for balls, exploded in Kaliachak's Gopalnagar village close to the India-Bangladesh border on Sunday.

The five people who have been arrested are local residents, Superintendent of Police Amitava Maiti said.

The condition of two children, who were critically injured and admitted to Malda Medical College and Hospital, is stable, he said.

A bomb disposal squad is defusing the crude bombs discovered underneath a tree beside a local mosque and scanning the area to find out whether there are more such explosives in the vicinity.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
West bengal Malda West Bengal death
India Matters
Naveen Jindal. (File photo)
India has turned into police state: Congress on ED raids on Naveen Jinda
Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik (Photo | PTI)
SC rejects bail plea of Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik in money laundering case
Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn (Photo | PTI)
Ajay Devgn defends association with tobacco brand, calls it 'personal choice'
Security forces in Kashmir valley (Representational Image | AP)
Jawan killed, 4 hurt in Jammu encounter; death toll in Baramula rises to 4

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp