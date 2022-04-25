STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Fourth COVID wave may hit Goa in June-July, mask mandate must be followed: Official 

Dean of Goa Medical College and Hospital Dr Shivanand Bandekar, the head of the committee who chaired a meeting here, said experts have warned against lowering guard on COVID-19.

Published: 25th April 2022 11:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2022 11:41 PM   |  A+A-

COVID testing

Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

PANAJI: The Goa government's expert committee on COVID-19 on Monday advised people to continue wearing face masks when outdoors as a safety protocol and predicted a possible fourth wave of the pandemic in the coastal state in June or July.

Dean of Goa Medical College and Hospital Dr Shivanand Bandekar, the head of the committee who chaired a meeting here, said experts have warned against lowering guard on COVID-19.

He said though the number of daily coronavirus cases has reduced drastically in Goa, there is a probability that the fourth wave may hit the state in June or July.

"When there is a virus, it reappears or disappears in a period of four months. We are expecting this phenomenon in June-July after the third wave," he said.

Bandekar said wearing of face masks in public places is necessary to ensure the infection does not spread and a new wave is brought under control quickly.

During the meeting, he said, the committee members reviewed the preparations to face another coronavirus wave and added the state has enough stock of medicines to deal with any situation.

Bandekar said continuation of the vaccination drive and administration of booster doses are necessary steps to stop another wave from hitting the state.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid Covid wave Covid fourth wave
India Matters
Naveen Jindal. (File photo)
India has turned into police state: Congress on ED raids on Naveen Jinda
Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik (Photo | PTI)
SC rejects bail plea of Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik in money laundering case
Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn (Photo | PTI)
Ajay Devgn defends association with tobacco brand, calls it 'personal choice'
Security forces in Kashmir valley (Representational Image | AP)
Jawan killed, 4 hurt in Jammu encounter; death toll in Baramula rises to 4

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp