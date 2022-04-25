Gujarat drug haul: 205 kg of heroin seized from container near Kandla port, DRI arrest importer

By Express News Service

The Officers of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) are examining a consignment, imported by a Uttarakhand-based firm at Kandla Port from Bander Abbas port, Iran, based on intelligence jointly developed with Gujurat ATS.

So far, 205.6 kg of heroin, valued at Rs 1,439 crores in the illicit market, has been recovered. The detailed examination of the consignment is still underway.

The consignment, imported in 17 containers (10,318 bags), has a gross weight of 394 MT and was declared as “gypsum powder”.

It is said that during the investigation, the importer was not present at the registered address in Uttarakhand. Hence, a manhunt was launched across the country to nab him.

According to officials, the importer kept shifting his location to evade arrest. Eventually, DRI managed to find him in a small village in Punjab.

The importer has been arrested and produced before the Court of Special Duty Magistrate, Amritsar on 24th April.

The Court has granted transit remand to enable the DRI officers to produce the importer before the jurisdictional Court at Bhuj. Further investigation into the case is in progress.