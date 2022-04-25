STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Gurugram police nabs six for cash van robbery, Rs 70 lakh retrieved

Gurugram Police Commissioner Kala Ramachandran said six of the accused have been arrested and Rs 70.50 lakh has been recovered.

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: A week after a cash van was robbed in Gurugram, the Haryana Police has arrested six of the seven alleged accused and revered Rs 70.50 lakh from them. Gurugram Police Commissioner Kala Ramachandran said six of the accused have been arrested and Rs 70.50 lakh has been recovered.

While, one of the accused was arrested on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, the other five were apprehended on Saturday night from Ambala Toll Plaza when they were returning from Vaishno Devi. “The group attempted the robbery a couple of times earlier also but failed,’’ she said.

The alleged accused have been identified as Neelkamal alias Kamal (28), Diwankar Arora alias Mannu (28), Javed alias Bilori (28) all from Chattarpur in Delhi, Johny (34) from Faridabad, Gulab (29) of Palwal while the seventh accused Jitender alias Jitu is from Uttar Pradesh and is still absconding. The CCTV footage analysis showed that the car used in the robbery was bearing a fake UP number plate. 

