Himachal examining concept of Uniform Civil Code, open to implementing it, says CM Thakur

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Monday said the state government is examining the concept of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) and is open to implementing it.

Thakur who was in the national capital to inaugurate a media centre at Himachal Bhawan said, "UCC is a good step and good start. We will examine the outcome of UCC in other states and then make a decision. We are open to implementing it in Himachal Pradesh and will assess what can be improved before that. The implementation of UCC in the neighbouring state of Uttarakhand has sent a good message. We will not take any decision in a hurry. Its implementation is not ruled out before the November state elections. We need to see best ways to implement UCC in Himachal and will take a decision soon."

Thakur also downplayed the challenge from the AAP which is emerging as the third political player in the state where the assembly polls are scheduled later this year. "Himachal Pradesh is a peaceful state. AAP’s style of politics will not work there. The state will not accept any third alternative. You can’t win Himachal with imported leadership. This is not Punjab. They (AAP) can try because in a democracy everyone has the right to try but they won’t succeed. Election is a challenge but our topmost challenge is to see that the BJP government wins a second successive term, something which has not happened since 1985. In the recent assembly polls, BJP governments won a second successive term in UP and Uttarakhand," he said.

Thakur said that Himachal Pradesh government has accorded top priority to the social welfare sector, spending Rs 1300 crore as compared to Rs 400 crore by the previous government. He said that the age limit for old age pension has been reduced from 70 years to 60 years to cover a larger number of old persons in the state. He added that 6,35,375 persons are availing social security pension in the state.

He said that 20 lakh persons were covered under Ayushman Bharat Yojna whereas the remaining population has been covered under Mukhya Mantri Himcare Yojna. He added that about 2.40 lakh people have availed free treatment facility under the scheme so far. He further said that Himachal Pradesh is the first state in the country to provide gas connections to all. He said that about one lakh persons were covered under Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojna and state government has started Mukhya Mantri Grihini Suvidha Yojna to cover the remaining persons by providing 3.25 lakh gas connections.