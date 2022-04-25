Kolkata Diary

Pranab Mondal By

Express News Service

Day-long tribute to Sarod maestro

A day-long tribute concert titled ‘Homage to The Legend — Padma Vibhushan Ustad Ali Akbar Khan Saheb — celebrating 100 years’ was organised on April 17 at the Science City Mini Auditorium from 10 am to 10 pm. The event in tribute to the Sarod maestro, internationally acclaimed as ‘Swara Samra’ and a doyen of Hundustani classical music, was organised by Annapurna Devi Foundation along with Aashish Khan School of World Music in association with Calcutta Performing Arts Foundation. The day-long concert celebrating the legend’s 100th birth anniversary brought together a wide array of artists from the Maihar Senia Gharana.

IIT-Kharagpur faces accommodation constraints

IIT Kharagpur has been forced to stagger the arrival of first-year students, who are attending online classes, because of lack of accommodation facilities on the campus, officials of the institute said. The institute authorities have asked teachers to draw up a list of resource-constrained students from the 2021 batch so they may be brought in at the earliest opportunity. In an email, the institute has informed students, “There exists some issues regarding accommodation for all students but we hope to get these sorted out as early as possible”. An official said 20 to 25 first-year students had written to the dean of students about connectivity problems at home. The batch has around 1,900 students.

City constable arrested for molesting minor girl

A constable of the reserve force of the Kolkata Police was arrested on the charge of molesting a minor girl, who is hearing-and-speech-impaired, while travelling in an auto-rickshaw in north Kolkata. According to police, the minor girl and her mother boarded the rickshaw at Khanna Crossing and they were heading towards Ultadanga. “The accused has been identified as Debu Mondal. Mondal allegedly touched the girl inappropriately and she alerted her mother who, with the help of the auto driver, took the accused to Maniktala Police Station,” said a police officer. Mondal has been suspended from service in accordance with the protocol for government employees

Pranab mondal

Our correspondent in West Bengal pranabm@newindianexpress.com