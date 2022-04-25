STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Lalu Prasad Yadav's son Tej Pratap to quit RJD soon

Tej Pratap on Monday tweeted on his official Twitter handle, "I will resign from RJD's primary membership after calling on my father."

Published: 25th April 2022 10:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2022 10:09 PM   |  A+A-

Former Bihar CM Lalu Prasad Yadav (L) and son Tej Pratap

Former Bihar CM Lalu Prasad Yadav (L) and son Tej Pratap. (File photo| PTI)

By Ramashankar
Express News Service

PATNA: Three days after an RJD functionary accused party supremo Lalu Prasad's elder son Tej Pratap Yadav of hurling abuses and subsequently thrashing him, the latter expressed his willingness on Monday to resign from the party.

Apparently hurt by the allegation, Tej Pratap on Monday tweeted on his official Twitter handle, “I will resign from RJD's primary membership after calling on my father. I have always tried to follow ideals of my father and honoured the workers of the party.”

Tej Pratap's remarks came close on the heels of allegations levelled by Ramraj Yadav, Patna town unit president of the RJD Youth wing on April 22. Ramraj alleged that he was assaulted by Tej Pratap and his close aides when he was busy in preparations for the 'iftar' party.

The incident took place at 10, Circular Road residence of former chief minister Rabri Devi. The RJD youth wing leader alleged that he was confined in a room and brutally beaten up. The incident was video recorded. Insiders in the party said that Tej Pratap was not happy with Ramraj Ramraj who lodged a formal complaint against him with senior leaders of the party, including state president Jagadanand Singh and demanded action against him.

Tej's younger brother and leader of opposition Tejashwi Prasad Yadav was also informed about the misbehaviour with Ramraj at Rabri Devi's residence on the day the 'iftar' feast was organised. Tej Prasad's relationship with state chief Jagadanand is an open secret. The differences between the two leaders cropped up when a close aide of Tej Pratap was removed from the youth wing's state chief last year.

On being contacted, Tej Pratap denied the charges levelled against him by Ramraj. “He is making allegations against him after being instigated by Jagadanand Singh, Sunil Singh (MLC) and Sanjay Yadav (Tejashwi's adviser),” he added.

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar, industries minister Syed Shahnawaz Hussain and Jamui MP Chirag Paswan were prominent among others who attended the 'iftar' party hosted by the RJD family on April 22.

