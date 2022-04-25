New Delhi: Five workers feared trapped after a building under renovation collapses

By Online Desk

Five workers were reported trapped when an 'under-construction' building collapsed at Satya Niketan, Delhi.

Rescue operations are stated to be underway. As many as six fire tenders have rushed to the spot.

Efforts are on to rescue the workers trapped under the debris.

It is understood that the building was undergoing renovation when it collapsed.

South Delhi Mayor Mukesh Suryan was quoted by a report as saying that the owner was not in the building and only labourers were working.

The building was too old and a warning was issued to the owner.

ALSO READ | Four dead as building collapses in Outer Delhi

Building collapses have become a frequent happening in the capital city, say reports.

For instance, last month a four-storey building collapsed in the Kashmere Gate area of Delhi.

In February, four people died when a building collapsed in Delhi's Bawana.