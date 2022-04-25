STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Russia lauds India’s stand on ‘provocative’ war news

Published: 25th April 2022 07:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2022 11:35 AM   |  A+A-

Russian President Vladimir Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin (Photo| AP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) has lauded India’s Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s advisory asking news channels to abstain from showing unauthentic, misleading and sensational coverage of events, including the Russian military operation in Ukraine.

“Indeed, most of the content on this topic has been artificially aggravated and distorted in pursuit of quick sensations,’’ said the Russian MFA. “There are examples. One channel aired a news item ‘Ukraine mein atomi hadkamp (atomic stir/panic in Ukraine) on April 18, suggesting Russia is planning a nuclear attack,’’ said the Russian MFA statement.

The MFA said it has been constantly urging the Indian audience to not pay heed to the colossal number of ‘fake’ news items on the Russian military operation in Ukraine. It advised the audience to follow official websites and social media for real news and updates.

The advisory issued by India’s Ministry of Information and Broadcasting stressed that such coverage seemed to be intended at misguiding the viewers. “Channels have been making false claims and frequently misquoting international agencies/actors. There is use of scandalous headlines/taglines that are completely unrelated to the news item,” it had said on Saturday.

RUSSIA Ukraine Ukraine and Russia Russia and Ukraine war Ukraine crisis Ukraine war
