Top Navy brass mull enhancing indigenisation as Commanders' Conference gets underway

Mayank Singh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Naval Commanders’ Conference of 2022 with top operational and area Commanders of the Indian Navy commenced on Monday with the aim of reviewing major operational, materiel, logistics, human resource development, training and administrative activities.

Speaking of the agenda, the Navy said, “The conference will focus on addressing the contemporary security paradigms while seeking ways to enhance combat capability of the Navy and make operations more effective and efficient.”

A detailed review of the performance of weapons and sensors, readiness of Indian Navy platforms and ongoing naval projects with focus on ways to enhance indigenisation through ‘Make in India’ will be undertaken by the Commanders, the Navy added.

The conference would also dwell upon dynamics of the geostrategic situation of the region in the backdrop of recent international developments.

This is the first edition of the bi-annual, held in April and October, Naval Commanders' Conference of 2022 scheduled from April 25 to 28.

As per the Navy, during the conference, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will address and interact with Naval Commanders on matters pertaining to national security. The Chiefs of the Indian Army and Indian Air Force will also interact with the Naval Commanders to address convergence of the three services vis-à-vis a common operational environment, as well as discuss avenues of augmenting tri-service synergy and readiness.

The conference serves as a platform for Naval Commanders to discuss important maritime matters at the military-strategic level as well as interact with senior government functionaries through an institutionalised forum.

The Commanders’ Conference is being conducted in the newly set up state-of-the-art facility at the IHQ MoD (Navy) offices at Defence Offices Complex at Africa Avenue, New Delhi. This complex was inaugurated by PM Modi on September 21 as part of Phase I of the Centre's Central Vista Project.