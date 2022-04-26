BJP accuses Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren of misusing office to allot 11 acres of land to wife's company

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: Former Chief Minister Raghubar Das has alleged that Chief Minister Hemant Soren misused his office to allot 11 acres of land to ‘Sohrai Live Private Limited’ belonging to his wife Kalpana Soren for setting up a meat processing unit at Behra Industrial Area in Ranchi. Seeking an explanation from Soren in this regard, Das said that if it is true, then it is a crime under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

“There are reports that the Chief Minister, misusing his office, has allotted 11 acres of land at Behra Industrial Area in the name of ‘Sohrai Live Private Limited’ belonging to his wife, Kalpana Soren, for setting up a meat processing unit. Interestingly, ‘Sohrai Live Private Limited’ has been allotted in the Behra Industrial Area which has been identified for allotting industrial plots exclusively for tribal entrepreneurs,” said Das. Since Soren himself holds the industries portfolio in the state Cabinet, he must come up with the facts on the issue, he added.

“If it’s true, then his conduct is a crime under sections Section 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988,” said Das. He further alleged that Soren’s Press Advisor Abhishek Prasad and his representative Pankaj Mishra were also allotted mining leases in Sahibganj, saying that the government which came into power in the name of Abua Dishum - Abua Raj (My Country, My Rule), is working only for one family, its relatives and workers.

“Both the leases were granted in 2021, giving all clearances in haste. Now, the question is, if Soren is holding both the mining and industrial portfolios in the State Cabinet, whether all these decisions were taken by misusing his office and

everything was in his knowledge and leases were granted in the name of his near and dear ones,” said Das.

“I request the Chief Minister to give an explanation in this regard and remove his Press Advisor Abhishek Prasad and his representative Pankaj Mishra from the post immediately. I have been informed that these people are also interfering

with the working of the state government,” said Das. In such a situation, a probe must be ordered into the matter, he added.

“We will soon be bringing the issue to the notice of Governor Ramesh Bais as the Chief Minister or any of his family members cannot be granted lease for mining or any other activity beacuse it is a crime under the Prevention of Corruption Act,” said Das.

Raising the issue of conversion, Das also alleged that cases of conversion in the state have increased since this government came to power. It is being reported time and again that tribal girls are being targeted for love jihad for marriage to grab their land and also to take advantage of reservation in government jobs, he said.

“Lohardaga, Ranchi with districts under Santhal Pargana are the most affected. If this continues for a few more years, then I believe that the tribal population will shrink to a minority community very soon. Everything is being done under the protection of the state government,” said Das. "It is really very unfortunate that such activities are taking place given the fact that Jharkhand has a tribal Chief Minister," he added.

Meanwhile, the JMM called it a conspiracy to destabilise the state government. A delegation of the JMM, Congress and RJD, led by JMM General Secretary Supriyo Bhattacharya, met the Governor and discussed the current situation.

“Given the fact that an environment is being created to destabilise the state government by making false allegations, today we met the Governor and requested him categorically to get fully satisfied with whatever facts are being brought to his notice, as the way things are being projected in social, electronic and print media, it is nothing but a conspiracy to destabilise the state government,” said Bhattacharya. The Governor has assured them that he will not allow anybody to violate the laws in this state, he added, saying that they are satisfied with the assurance given to them.