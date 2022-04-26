Central leaders must ensure I remain in Congress: Hardik

By Express News Service

From a spearhead of the Patidar movement that gave restless nights to the BJP in 2016-17 to his joining the Congress in 2019, Hardik Patel knows how to keep parties on tenterhooks. A few days back, he expressed his resentment against state Congress leadership and called himself a Hinduwadi leader, triggering speculation about his loyalty switch, before asserting that joining the BJP was “out of the question”. In an interview to Dilip Singh Kshatriya, the Patidar leader talks about his objections to the “restructuring” of the state Congress. Excerpts:

What is your resentment against Congress?

My resentment is against the state leadership, not against the central leadership. I have built my political and social life among the common people -- my family is not political; my father is not a legislator. I am a self-made man. My goal is to make room for “good people”, not for “my people”. If I am the working president of Congress, then the state leadership must give me some responsibility. For instance, I should be given the charge of any zone of Gujarat, the way Congress does in other states.

Have you discussed your grievances with Gujarat leaders?

I have told them to harness my strengths properly. My question to them is: Are leaders meant to be clicked for photographs for attending events? I have a team of leaders that’s ready to fight on issues. Not only me, but the second-rung leadership at local level is also facing the same problem. Good and hardworking people should have been given place during the recent state Congress restructuring. Instead, they have ‘my’ and ‘your’ people.

What did you tell the party high command?

I spoke to Rahul Gandhi. He asked me to meet K C Venugopal who agreed with me, saying my responsibility should be fixed. But, the state leadership didn’t do anything. I’ve told Rahul, Priyanka and Venugopal that I do not want to be like other politicians who express resentment first and then take the big post.

There are rumours you are joining BJP.

I’d say BJP has a good sense of decision-making. This has created an impression that I’m going to join BJP. Some have surmised that I’d join Aam Aadmi Party. These are all rumours. No Congress leader has ever discussed 32 cases registered against Hardik Patel and what can be done to help him. The party hasn’t even helped me with a lawyer to fight the cases.

Answer in one line: are you going to join BJP?

I am in Congress currently. I hope the central leaders find a way so that I continue to remain in the Congress. There are others who want Hardik to leave the Congress. They want to break my morale.

Which state leaders are bothering you?

Rahul Gandhi says those who want to leave the Congress may leave. But the state leadership cannot talk like that. You have heard Gujarat Congress chief Jagdish Thakor and state party in-charge Dr Raghu Sharma talking in Rahul’s language. What happens if everyone leaves the party?

Have you met Arvind Kejriwal?

I met him when I was agitating for the Patidar reservation. He had supported my movement. I haven’t met him since 2019.

Are you contesting the assembly elections?

Yes, now that the Supreme Court has given me relief. I’ll fight elections 100 per cent.

From which party?

I have said what I had to say.