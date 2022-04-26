Fadnavis should apologise, says Sena MP following Twitter video of Rana couple sipping tea at police station 

By PTI

MUMBAI: After Mumbai police commissioner Sanjay Pandey tweeted a video of lawmaker couple Navneet Rana and Ravi Rana sipping tea while in police custody, Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Tuesday said BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis should apologise to Mumbai Police for alleging that they were acting like "servants" of Maha Vikas Aghadi.

Claiming "ill-treatment" by Mumbai Police, Navneet Rana, the independent MP from Amravati, had written to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla claiming that she was not given water to drink and also faced casteist slurs at Khar police station after her "illegal" arrest last Saturday.

Countering her claims, Pandey has tweeted a video of the parliamentarian and her MLA husband Ravi Rana sipping tea while in police custody.

Following the arrest of the Rana couple amid the Hanuman Chalisa row, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya's SUV was attacked allegedly by Shiv Saniks, prompting Fadnavis, the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, to write to the Union home secretary alleging that Mumbai Police personnel were acting like "servants of the Maha Vikas Aghadi".

"Being treated worse than an animal... Mumbai Police is acting as the servants of the Maharashtra government... MHA seeks a report, here is the report. I repeat, the letter writer and their spokesperson owe an unconditional apology to @MumbaiPolice "Sh. Devendra Fadnavis should apologise to Mumbai Police for his tirade against the most disciplined police force of India. The desperation is so obvious in his accusations against our police& also undermines the tremendous service they provide to keep the city safe," Chaturvedi tweeted.

Her fellow parliamentarian and Shiv Sena's chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut lauded the Mumbai police commissioner for "coming out" with proof to debunk Navneet Rana's claims.

"Navneet Rana should be charged as she has claimed that she was abused due to her caste while she has a 'fake caste certificate'", he added.