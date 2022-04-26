In crackdown on corruption, Yogi govt asks ministers, babus to declare assets in three months

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: In the latest order passed by the Yogi Adityanath government to put a leash on corruption in Uttar Pradesh, all ministers have been asked to declare the movable and immovable assets and properties owned by them and their families within the next three months.

Even bureaucrats including officers of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) and Indian Police Service (IPS), along with their families, have been asked to furnish all the details of their properties, mentioning the increase in their movable and immovable assets, every year. The government order was issued after the cabinet meeting presided over by UP CM Yogi Adityanath to re-establish the UP government’s policy of zero tolerance towards corruption.

The GO, being considered a big step towards bringing transparency in governance, also says that after the declaration of the property details by all the concerned authorities, the information would be made public by uploading it online.

ALSO READ: Allahabad HC dismisses PIL on UP CM's 'real name', slaps Rs 1 lakh penalty on petitioner

Not only this, the CM has also said that there will be no family interference in the work of the ministers. He has also said that all ministers in 18 divisions across the state will have to reach out to people in the division allocated to them for which a timetable was already prepared.

Calling it a historic decision, former director general of police and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Brijlal said, “The rule was already in place for officers, but now ministers and their families will also have to abide by it.” However, decrying the move, Samajwadi Party spokesperson Fakhrul Hasan called it mere “drama in the name of good governance”.

“Even before this, the central government had taken this decision. But did any minister or officer give details of his property? This is only propaganda of the BJP,” he said.