STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage exceeds 187.95 crore

The people of the age group 15-18 years have been provided with 5,82,03,865 1st dose and 4,15,67,113 2nd dose of the Coronavirus vaccine.

Published: 26th April 2022 11:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2022 11:11 AM   |  A+A-

A doctor vaccinates a student with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. (Photo | AP)

Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, informed on Tuesday that the country's cumulative vaccination coverage has exceeded 187.95 crores (1,87,95,76,423) through 2,30,89,167 sessions, as per the provisional reports till 7 AM.

According to the ministry, the COVID-19 vaccination for the age group of 12-14 years started on 16 March 2022 and 2,70,96,975 (first dose) and 37,27,130 (second dose) have been administered to them.

The people of the age group 15-18 years have been provided with 5,82,03,865 first dose and 4,15,67,113 second dose of the Coronavirus vaccine, said the ministry.

Of this cumulative vaccine coverage, 2,69,76,618 precaution doses have been administered to the ones eligible. As many as 47,15,948 precaution doses have been given to the health care workers (HCWs) and 74,02,619 jabs of it were given to the front line workers (FLWs).

1,02,702 precaution doses have been given to the people belonging to the age group 18-44 years, and 3,65,509, and 1,43,89,840 were given to the ones belonging to the age group 45-59 years and over 60 years, respectively.

However, the HCWs were given with the 1,04,04,823 (First Dose) and 1,00,13,086 (Second Dose) against Covid-19, whereas 1,84,15,129 (First Dose) and 1,75,33,583 (Second Dose) were given to the FLWs.

The people in the age group were administered with 55,55,33,820 (First Dose) and 47,60,68,522 (Second Dose) against Covid-19, whereas 20,28,90,196 (First Dose) and 18,74,97,026 (Second Dose) were given to the ones in the age group 45-59 years.

The senior citizens (with the age of more than 60 years) have been given 12,68,43,833 (First Dose) and 11,68,04,704 (Second Dose) vaccines against the Coronavirus.

With India's current active caseload at 15,636, the active cases now constitute 0.04 per cent of the total positive cases in the country.

"Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.75 per cent. 1,970 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,25,23,311," it said.

With 2,483 new cases reported in the last 24 hours, the country saw a total of 4,49,197 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 83.54 Crore (83,54,69,014) cumulative tests.

The weekly positivity rate in the country currently stands at 0.58 per cent and the Daily Positivity rate is also reported to be 0.55 per cent. (ANI)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 Covid Surge Covid Vaccine
India Matters
Hardik Patel (Photo | PTI)
Central leaders must ensure I remain in Congress: Hardik
Yashwant Sinha (File | PTI)
Opposition unity must be on basis of equality of all parties: Yashwant Sinha
Prashant Kishor (File | PTI)
Congress sets up panels, no word on Prashant Kishor
CM Hemant Soren (Photo | PTI)
Jharkhand Hemant Soren in soup as BJP alleges land allotment scam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp