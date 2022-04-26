Jharkhand Hemant Soren in soup as BJP alleges land allotment scam

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: In yet another blow to Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, former CM and BJP leader Raghubar Das alleged him of misusing office for allotting 11 acres of land to ‘Sohrai Live Private Limited’ belonging to his wife, Kalpana Soren for setting up a meat processing unit at Behra Industrial Area in Ranchi.

Soren himself holds industry portfolio in the state cabinet. Das said that if it’s true then it is a crime under the Representations of People’s Act, 1988. “Moreover, the Behra Industrial Area is exclusively for tribal entrepreneurs,” said Das.

Das alleged that Soren’s Press Advisor and representative were also allotted mining leases, saying that the government which came into power in the name of ‘Abua Dishum — Abua Raj’ (my country, my rule), is working only for a select few.