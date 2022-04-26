STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Massive fire at garbage mound in Manesar, two dead

The fire broke out in the garbage mound at a scrap yard spread over 25 acres and spread to the shanties due to a storm.

Published: 26th April 2022 06:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2022 06:48 PM

Over 40 fire tenders from various areas were pressed into service and it took around eight hours for them to douse the blaze. (Photo | ANI Twitter)

By PTI

GURUGRAM: A fire at a garbage mound in Gurugram's Manesar gutted several adjoining shanties, killing two people and injuring two others, officials said on Tuesday.

The fire broke out in the garbage mound at a scrap yard spread over 25 acres on Monday night. The blaze spread to the shanties due to a storm, they said.

Residents of the shanties used to pile scraps collected by them in the area. The area also housed small godowns of scrap dealers.

Over 40 fire tenders from Gurugram, Faridabad, Nuh and Rewari were pressed into service and it took around eight hours for them to douse the blaze, fire department officials said.

"We have so far recovered two bodies -- a man and a woman. The fire has been doused but we are still searching if there are other bodies," Gulshan Kalra, the deputy director of the Gurugram fire department, said.

The two injured people have been rushed to hospital, fire department officials said. Over 100 shanties have been gutted while some animals too have died, sources said.

