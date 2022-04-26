STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mumbai police filed fake FIR in my name: Former MP Kirit Somaiya

Somaiya also claimed that some "goons" had been sent by Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to attack him.

Published: 26th April 2022 12:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2022 12:57 PM   |  A+A-

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya (File photo|PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI:  Former BJP MP Kirit Somaiya on Tuesday claimed that a fake FIR was filed in his name at Khar police station in Mumbai which he had not even signed, days after his car was vandalised while he was returning from the police station after meeting arrested independent MP Navneet Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana.

Talking to reporters outside the Khar police station, Somaiya claimed some "goons" had been sent by Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to attack him.

"They should face strict action. It will happen for sure," the BJP leader said before entering the police station.

"The Mumbai police filed a fake FIR in my name, it is not signed by me. Is Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey unaware of such legality? I came here to file an actual FIR against the fake FIR filed by the police," he said.

The Mumbai police late Saturday night registered an FIR against Somaiya's driver for allegedly driving in rash and negligent manner, due to which a Shiv Sena corporator and a party worker suffered minor injuries, an official earlier said.

The police had on Monday also arrested four Shiv Sena members, including former city Mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar, for allegedly vandalising Somaiya's car.

Some people had vandalised Somaiya's car on Saturday evening when he was returning from Khar police station after meeting independent MP Navneet Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana following their arrest.

The Rana couple's plan to recite Hanuman Chalisa outside 'Matoshree', the personal residence of CM Thackeray, on Saturday morning had angered Shiv Sena workers.

Amid Shiv Sena's stiff resistance, the Rana couple later cancelled the plan, but the duo was arrested.

Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil had said Somaiya should know that arrested persons can only meet their legal counsel or relatives, and that the BJP leader had no business to go to the police station to meet the Rana couple.

